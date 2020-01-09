Our client is a highly successful, well established independent healthcare agency based near Oxford. They are looking for a Senior Account Executive or Account Manager to work on the global accounts. There is a lot of digital work so experience in this area is important as is experience in the usual day to day tasks as an AE gained in a similar environment. For more information on this role please contact sam@samsmall.co.uk



Overview of the role:

The Senior Account Executive will work across a number of accounts, providing daily support to the account management team, as well as independent management of projects and smaller accounts. The role includes administration of client accounts and independent management of projects, as well as budget management and organisation of all relevant files. The Senior Account Executive is a client-facing position with client contact on emails, over the phone and attendance at client meetings.

Principle duties and responsibilities:

Account management:

• Support the Account Manager and Account Director in day-to-day running of the accounts worked on

• Thorough understanding of the clients brand and the market environment

• Maintain status reports to ensure the client and internal team are kept informed of project status at all times

• Develop contact reports following client meetings and teleconferences

• Ensure all hard-copy job bags are kept up to date throughout the duration of the project

• Ensure all digital work is saved down on the server, in the appropriate client folder

• Responsible for budget management of all accounts worked on, including review of budgetary status across all projects to ensure project profitability and development of estimates

• Contribute to client campaign/programme planning brainstorm meeting

• Proficient on client approval systems (e.g. Zinc) and responsible for internal management of approval process as required

• Run studio briefing meetings for projects where you hold responsibility, including development of written brief

• Review work from studio to ensure it meets the client brief and proofreading prior to finalisation



People management:

• Work alongside the Account Executive in a coaching role to aid their development



Client liaison:

• Main day-to-day client contact, alongside Account Manager where required

• Respond promptly to client requests

• Participate in client teleconferences and face-to-face meetings as required

• Build and maintain an understanding of the current company client personnel and current issues



Digital knowledge and skills:

• Assist the support team with the upkeep of the iPad platform – responding to support queries as needed, tracking of user numbers

• Proficient using an iPad, including multiple platforms as required with the accounts worked on



Skills Needed:

Experience in a healthcare agency, pharma company or similar environment

Educated to degree level, preferably sciences

Interest and good knowledge of digital platforms

Good attention to detail and enjoys client contact and internal management