Company Description

Portland is a fully integrated communications consultancy trusted by some of the highest profile organizations, governments and individuals in the world with global offices in Washington DC, Singapore, Doha and Nairobi, as well as in London.

We are pioneers in integrated communications campaigns help clients manage their reputation, improve their visibility and media coverage – and deliver global communications campaigns across multiple platforms.

Our teams of experienced and multilingual consultants invest time to understand clients from the inside out, work with them to set clear strategic direction, and then bring the whole of Portland’s abilities to bear to deliver their objectives.

At Portland we never rest on our laurels; we constantly strive to improve our work and be at the forefront of the industry.

Position

The team:

The health team devises and implements communications and public affairs programmes for both UK and EU/global clients. Our current split of business is roughly 60% UK and 40% EU/global. However, the health team has a growing list of international clients from the health and wellbeing, pharmaceutical, social care and charity sectors and anticipate more of a 50/50 business split in 2020 and beyond.

We have a team of specialists all with different comms backgrounds which means we’re able to select the best people to work on specific bits of business, depending on our client’s needs.

Globally, we typically work across strategic consultancy and message development, corporate communications, media relations, media training, issues and crisis management, digital and social media, integrated campaigning, creative campaigns, patient and professional engagement, market access / patient education and disease awareness

In addition to this, across the UK we also support Health Technology Appraisal communications, political outreach and select committee training.

The role:

As an established Consultant your experience to date should lean more towards global communications, with expertise in media relations, advocacy building, and creative campaigning. Experience in global health is a bonus.

You will also have strong experience across the pharmaceutical and health sector and can speak eloquently to pharma brand communications and the drug life cycle. This should include experience of supporting teams who are drafting pharmaceutical product and disease awareness material, providing reference packs and facilitating approvals, generating media coverage, supporting the running of public events, and managing political and/or stakeholder relationships (Key Opinion Leaders and Patient Groups) for a diverse range of clients and therapeutic areas.

You will have a solid understanding of the way the NHS is structured, the drug approval and Health Technology Assessment (HTA) processes. An understanding of local European country approval processes and HTA equivalent is a bonus.

Key responsibilities:

● Providing leadership and strategic counsel on major complex client accounts

● Driving significant new business effort – conceive, lead and project manage new business proposals and pitches

● Directing major accounts/projects

● Leading marketing drive setting up events, and promoting products

● Leading integrated comms/ PR offers

● Line managing team members (Consultants, Executives and Researchers) and overseeing their career development

Requirements

Qualifications, skills and competencies:

Providing a quality service

You must:

● Have strong commercial acumen - utilised with bottom line figures in mind as well as continued high standard service offering to clients

● Be able to anticipate clients’ challenges and develop strategies to solve them

● Have the ability to communicate confidently with Portland staff, senior clients and other stakeholders

● Be highly organised with the ability to manage multiple projects and meet deadlines

Personal Effectiveness

You must:

● Be a credible and confident adviser on media and reputation

● Have strong commercial awareness and ability to support aggressive new business drive

● Have a good understanding of how politics and media cross over so as to lead on integrated comms campaigns

● Have a network of contacts to help fill pipeline and pull in new business

● Be media smart with good contacts in national and international print and broadcast

● Be able to sensitively navigate stakeholder engagement, with particular experience in working with patient groups/NGOs/non-profits and the challenges that can bring

● Be able to direct large accounts and manage clients – a track record of agency experience handling is not essential but would be beneficial

Team Working and projects

You must:

● Be able to work with and communicate effectively with others across the agency

● Be an excellent decision maker with a real ability to lead and mentor a team across different client accounts

● Develop collegial relationships with individuals at various levels throughout the agency

● Have excellent interpersonal skills with a real flare for pitching and presenting ideas and business plans

● Focus on organic growth and development of the team, have experience of being a line manager to junior team members

Qualifications and skills

You must have:

● Relevant, senior level PR experience gained from an agency, in-house or government facing role

● Strong commercial acumen with a track record of shaping an agency's growth and success

● The ability to be a key influencer with the gravitas to provide senior leadership and counsel on major complex accounts

● Excellent client servicing and interpersonal skills, as well as a real ability to lead pitch teams

● Proven ability to grow and lead teams

● Tenacity to drive marketing and business development

● Exceptional written and oral communication skills, excellent client-consultation skills as well as client and agency growth and development

Other information

What we offer in return

● We are committed to employee development and have an open doors culture where you will have the opportunity to learn from some of the most experienced people in the business. We regularly reward and promote success, and actively encourage staff to take on new challenges and responsibilities to aid progression.

● Our remuneration package also includes our competitive pension contributions, private healthcare life assurance cover, company contribution to gym membership, wellbeing workshops and activities, company parties, free daily breakfast and much, much more!

● We are also happy to talk flexible working.

● In addition, every permanent member of staff that works at Portland is eligible for our industry leading annual profit share. When Portland thrives, all of our people share in that success.

Other information

Unfortunately due to the high volume of applications we receive it is not possible to respond directly to all applicants, only to those whose candidacy is being pursued. In addition, the length of the recruitment process varies based on the vacancy needs. Traditionally, the process takes approximately 3-4 weeks. Therefore, your patience is greatly appreciated.