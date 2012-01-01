This is a creative, ambitious, quirky and dynamic independently owned medical communications agency with an edge. With strong roots in digital and production- they provide multi-channel solutions to a tip tier pharmaceutical client base on work that is innovative, engaging and hugely creative.

There is an urgent need on a large US account with a strong focus on Rare Disease. As the work is US driven there is scope for creativity – especially on digital- which makes this a fun and engaging account to work on. From social media pages to an arcades games concept at an event, marketing activity at an awareness day to meatier HCP driven deliverables from leave pieces to training programmes, this is a creative and challenging account to work on.

The broader culture of the agency is relaxed and informal- with scope to pitch in to the agency’s lively and creative clients in sectors outside healthcare, particularly in the arts.

To qualify for this role you must have medical education or healthcare advertising agency experience – and genuinely enjoy the idea of working in a small, hands on agency on a fast paced, digital portfolio.

