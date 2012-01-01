A London based creative Healthcare Advertising Agency, part of a global network is looking to recruit a vital new member to their creative department.

This role requires someone with a minimum of 2 years on-the-job design experience gained within an agency environment who has a strong creative flair and solid design skills.

You'll provide original, creative multi-channel design solutions that add value to the communication and messaging. Your ideas will be relevant, appropriate and engaging. You will be expected to generate designs solutions for a broad range of channels, including but not limited to: websites, iPads (or tablet based device) PowerPoint presentations, printed posters, conference graphics, illustrated books, animations, motion graphics for film, branding/brand books, logos etc.

You will be expected to support and work collaboratively with the Design Manager, a Lead Digital Designer as well as Art Directors, Copy Writers and the Studio under the direction of their Creative Director.

Experience:

Relevant Degree in applied Design or Advertising. The role will be exposed to on-the-job coaching by senior members of the team, but you must be able to work independently. Must also be used to critiquing/discussing work and providing rationales for all design decisions.

:

• Flexible, positive CAN-DO attitude: Open-minded and willing to tackle any brief, regardless of channel

• Able to adapt quickly in the face of changing priorities

• Excellent verbal and written communication skills

• Needs to have energy, drive and commitment. Dedication to creativity is key

• Able to work independently and within a team

• Able to work on multiple projects together at once and prioritise workload

• Confident presenter to internal and external audiences. (Some coaching will be provided to improve confidence and presentation style)

• Ability to brief external suppliers such as illustrators and photographers (small shoots). Will be expected to work closely with external suppliers ensuring that they deliver on time and within agreed budget

Core Design Skills

• Ability to produce beautiful page layouts in InDesign and Photoshop

• Ability to generate logos, graphics, charts, Illustrations in Adobe Illustrator

• Ability to retouch images in photoshop to a high standard

• Ability to create well-structured Photoshop layered files for digital and Print

• Basic understanding of common print processes

• Great attention to detail



Proven experience and proficiency in the following programs for both print and digital application:

Adobe Creative Cloud: Primarily InDesign, Illustrator, Photoshop, Acrobat

Microsoft: Primarily Word, PowerPoint

If you have the desired experience and you'd like to receive the full role outline including specific responsibilities and details of the agency and their work, please send me your cv with a brief covering note outlining your suitability for this role (+ link to your portfolio) - many thanks.

