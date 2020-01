This is a varied role at a high profile, cutting edge agency with huge scope for career progression. Our client is looking for an experienced medical writer to work in a challenging, fun and engaging role. With strong roots in digital and production you will be working in fast paced and innovative culture. There is a huge digital element to the role- including videos, social media , podcasts, patient targeted as well as disease awareness web sites, creatively driven HCP events including gaming themed outputs, to high science education including abstracts, posters and manuscripts as well as a raft of smaller, -e-learning projects. If you want to learn- this is the agency to join!

Because of the strong digital and broader communications heritage of the agency in film and production the culture is informal but ambitious- hard working but fun. To qualify for this role you must have a strong life science academic background and medical writing agency experience- ideally across both UK and global accounts as this is a diverse portfolio across regions.