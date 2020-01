This is one of the most exciting recent agencies to emerge out of the digital space in medical communications. Our client is winning awards, top tier pharmaceutical clients and engaging with some of the best thinkers in the industry.

The work is fast paced, strategic as well as tactical and is paving the way for innovative digital communications strategy in the HCP online space. The founders of this agency are visionary and enthusiastic and looking to make this pivotal hire in their senior management team to help shape the future of the agency.

This is an amazing opportunity for a director to shape, nurture and lead the scientific services offer of this buoyant and growing agency while helping determine what the medical writing team looks like and it’s vision for the future.

You will already have significant medical communications agency experience at at least Scientific Team Lead level, and have some digital experience- demonstrating a passion for this space. Significantly you will want to share in the future and growth of this ambitious and exciting agency. For the right candidate this is literally a career defining move.