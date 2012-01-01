Associate Director – Healthcare PR - London

Fancy being the bees knees to a whole raft of awe-inspiring clients – plus a client-facing team who are knee-knockingly good at what they do? Then look this way my friend, because this role fits your gorgeous mug beautifully. We’re not being boastful when we say this organisation is an industry giant. Passionate about delivering integrated campaigns with oomph, they drive behaviour changes, tackle brand reputational issues, come up with solutions to client challenges, develop the most innovative PR concepts and so much more. And they do this on a global scale. With a rich history behind them, and an equally exciting future ahead of them, you could pin their success on three key factors. Firstly, they only work with clients who are committed to doing something great for society – and they stand up for what is right. Which is pretty darned admirable. Secondly, they really are one of the most collaborative teams we’ve come across, and they have zero patience for egos. Which can only be a good thing. And lastly, they’re passionate about making ingenuity the norm – so this is a place where your boldest ideas and ambitions will be celebrated with gusto. Join them, and you’ll reap the best of all worlds – plus a lovely little benefits package too.

The role:

Where to start? This is one of those roles that will throw new challenges and tasks at you every day, so if you’re looking for something to keep you on your toes, then this is it. With the overall remit of leading, managing and developing the team who are delivering client programmes, you will be the overarching, all-knowing master or mistress of all things client-related. What that translates to is a highly varied opportunity in which you will develop PR campaign plans and strategies for your clients, and ensure the team are delivering these to your exacting standards. Ready to roll your sleeves up and get stuck-in, you’ll lead by example as you immerse yourself in your clients’ industries, maintaining a tip-top awareness of the relevant technology, products and services, plus their competitors’ products and strategies, emerging technology and industry trends. Whether negotiating contracts, identifying business opportunities, looking for ways to integrate other agency services into your proposed campaigns or mentoring the team, you’ll apply a knockout level of energy and enthusiasm that their sector-leading clients have come to expect.

You will:

• Have a significant dollop of client-facing experience in a relevant sector.

• Bring plenty of PR fabulousness to all that you do. Which loosely translates to being creative, loving a good brain-storming

session and encouraging everyone to throw their ideas into the mix, regardless of how out-there they initially seem. Because

you’re that good at turning basic concepts into walking-talking solutions that connect with the right audience.

• Be digitally-savvy, ready to cross-sell specialist digital services. Which also means you’ll have stonking social media skills,

and you’ll maintain an almost-obsessive interest in emerging platforms.

• Love to learn. And you’ll love to share knowledge.

• Be financially savvy, with solid budgeting and forecasting capabilities.

• Have pant-pingingly brilliant analytical and problem-solving skills.

• Thrive in a pitch scenario – so you’ll also have great verbal and written communication skills.



If you think this sounds like something you’d be interested in please apply via this advert or send your CV to Emma at Thorp Associates – emma@thorpassociates.com .

Due to the high level of applicants we receive, if you don’t hear back from us in the next 14 days, unfortunately you have been unsuccessful on this occasion.