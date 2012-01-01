This is an exciting opportunity for a freelance medical communications Account Manager who is keen to join a creative, digitally innovative and quirky healthcare communications agency. With a heritage in TV production, my client delivers a blend of traditional medical communications and digital strategy.

You will be joining a team that works on a large global account in the rare disease space. This is one of their most exciting accounts as it leans more towards advertising and promotional med comms – lots of digital and social media work, marketing supporting an awareness day and the HCP communications that go with that (websites etc), and various online experiential tactics. Of course there are the usual deliverables too - leave pieces, reprint carriers, sales materials, adverts, training programmes. What makes the work that much more enjoyable, is that the team works very closely with great people on the ground across the globe - it's not just about churning out global toolkits.

Usual client work aside, there is always scope to work on the more consumer facing initiatives within the broader business.

Medical communications or advertising agency experience is a MUST – a healthcare background is essential and rare disease experience is a definite plus.

You will be contracted for five days a week - competitive day rate

Please contact me urgently for details – these roles are available immediately

