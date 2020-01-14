A fast-paced, dynamic healthcare advertising agency seeks a Senior Strategic Planner. You will report to the Head of Client Strategy and will have the opportunity to work in a creative environment on pharmaceutical clients.
Your responsibilities
• Be able to take the role as lead strategist’s responsibilities on board, delivering live pitches across healthcare advertising, PR and Medcomms
• Be able to work independently with only light supervision and guidance from the Head of Client Strategy
• Be a fast decision maker and problem solvee
• Working collaboratively with the creative department
• Help design and interpret primary and secondary market research, creating insights to help solve client marketing problems
• Consulting with Business Development and other disciplines (Finance, Managed Markets, Recruiting, Consulting etc)
Requirements
• Experience working across advertising, PR and Medcomms. You need working knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry.
• Experience in developing actionable insight and solutions from data and data models
• Ability to work in a fast paced and multitasking environment that is highly collaborative
• Ability to ask imaginative and probing questions and be able to listen open-mindedly to the responses
• Have a curious and analytical mind, plus understanding of pharma/healthcare commercial issues and challenges
To apply for this role, please call Julia for a confidential conversation on 020 7359 8244 or email your CV to Julia.walton@media-contacts.co.uk