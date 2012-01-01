Scientific Planning Director – Healthcare Advertising

London

Picture this. A team who love their work. A creative healthcare agency who are passionate about putting the patient at the heart of everything they do. A spectacularly stonkingly marvellous ability to engage with healthcare professionals. A company who understand that great results only happen when the team are happy. Properly happy. It’s not rocket science, but it’s downright sensible. And we do like a little bit of common sense in an otherwise crazy world. That’s not to say they’re boring, because they’re absolutely not. In fact, they’re the type of people that we’d possibly give our last Rolo too. Why is that? It’s simples. Firstly, they’re a proper ‘team’ – the type of people who work seamlessly to shape brilliant brands for their clients – egos are parked at the door. And secondly, they’re all on-board with the concept of combing humanity and empathy with fearlessness – in other words, they’re kindness ninjas. And who doesn’t love working with kindness ninjas?

The role:

Join them in this newly-created role, and you could be the final piece of their gloriously scientific puzzle. It’s a great role, but if you wanted to sum it up in one simple fact, it’d be this: you’ll be the ‘go-to’ senior strategic scientific voice on one of the most important accounts in the agency. In other words, you’ll be biiiig business. You’ll be the trusted client partner who works in partnership with the creative teams to deliver the most innovative scientific strategies. Using your understanding of the sector, you’ll look for ways to add value to their business, and you’ll identify clever strategies to generate revenue opportunities. Deriving insights and opportunities from qualitative market research, you’ll bring a fresh perspective and the most cutting-edge insight to every single client interaction. You’ll also oversee smaller accounts, and you won’t shy away from new business opportunities – get your pitching skills at the ready!

You will:

• Have the credibility and gravitas needed to lead really great accounts.

• Have amazing client-facing skills. You’ll be able to manage the most senior stakeholders.

• Ideally be a senior strategist with solid experience of planning across medical education and commercial strategies. BUT

they’re also flexible – and they love transferable skills – so there’s scope to shape this role to what you can bring to the

party…

• Be scientifically-minded. If you’re not, then a role with ‘Scientific’ in the title clearly isn’t for you. Just saying.

• Have the confidence to run workshops with clients, patients and healthcare professionals. Insight is knowledge. And

knowledge is a knockout strategy. Obviously.

• Have a passport. Because you’ll enjoy a few trips here and there to the US of A. Yee-ha!

• Enjoy working with cross-functional teams who are geographically dispersed. So you’ll also love a little challenge.

