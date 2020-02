If you have a passion for business development and you are results-driven then we want to speak with you!

Here at Healthcare interAction (HiA) (formerly Sales interAction), we are looking to hire two new VP's for Customer Relationship Development that will manage several global accounts to maintain and generate new business.

You will need to have excellent planning, execution and communication skills to drive the business forward and engage global organisations with the value that HiA can provide.

Healthcare interAction was established in 2000 and has continued to grow over the last five years; since then it has expanded and now provides services across the Medical Affairs, Medical Science Liaison and Sales Roles, globally.



We have an entrepreneurial team mindset and encourage everyone to bring their ideas, take responsibility and make a difference. These two roles are no different; we expect the successful candidates to embrace our values, become part of the team, and add to the success story of Healthcare interAction.