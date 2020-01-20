Consumer healthcare arm of global, advertising agency seeks a new account manager who might be a senior account manager ready for promotion or an account manager in a RX environment who wants to do more creative, consumer work. The account manager will enjoy working on consumer health, nutrition, animal health and some corporate client advertising campaigns.

The Advertising Agency:-

• Small but rapidly expanding healthcare team within collaborative, multi-disciplinary network of advertising agencies. This is a fun and creative environment!

• Has a host of clients across OTC/consumer brands (e.g. nutrition and OTC remedies), animal health and corporate pharma communications.

• Friendly and supportive directors will work alongside you providing mentoring in addition to the more formal training sessions on offer.

Your Job:-

• As one of the key account managers in the team you will have day to day contact with clients, managing projects and liaising with internal departments as well as freelancers.

• Interpreting clients’ briefs in order to direct creative teams.

• Generating some content and checking and editing content from copywriters as and when appropriate.

You Will:-

• Come from a consumer healthcare or scientific agency in an account handling capacity maybe as a senior account executive or account manager (min 2 years’ advertising agency experience essential).

• Have the ability to read and make sense of healthcare articles, including identifying key claims and conclusions.

• Be a great team player with excellent communications and organisational skills.

If you would like a confidential discussion or to apply please call Julia on 02073598244 or email your CV to Julia.walton@media-contacts.co.uk

