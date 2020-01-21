Our client is looking for a Market Access Consultant to join their thriving team. The offiice is based in South Bucks and the role is office based but offers flexible working around core hours.

You will need at least 5 years experience in the healthcare sector with knowledge and experience of Market Access.

You will love this role if you:

Want to work across a variety of UK, EU and Global market access projects with an active role in business development

Wish to work in an environment where individuals are encouraged to develop through participating in training programmes aligned to personal development plans

Enjoy working in a fast growing team, all dedicated to optimising patient access to life-changing drugs, devices and diagnostics

Thrive in a busy, exciting and fast-paced environment

Take pride in your work and building long-term relationships with clients and KOLs

You will be a success if you:

Are an independent, alert, eager self-starter

A problem solver

Have strong communication and relationship building skills (verbal and written)

Are persuasive, positive and assertive

A good team worker

Have excellent time management and project management skills

Primary responsibilities:

Identify and secure opportunities for market access business from the current healthcare and commercial environment

To maintain up to date knowledge of the NHS and UK healthcare environment

To ensure profitable and timely delivery of high-quality market access projects

Maintain a client facing role throughout the delivery of a project and be accountable for ensuring that client objectives are met through to the final deliverable

To support the development of junior members of the market access team





What you’ll bring:

Knowledge of structure and function of the UK, EU or Global healthcare environments

Experience of working in market access in the pharmaceutical industry or consultancy

Knowledge of pharmaceutical industry; relating to product development, approval, marketing and continued lifecycle management

Good basic clinical knowledge and experience across a range of specialities

Proven track record of project management from conception through to delivery

Minimum of 5 years of relevant experience

Graduate or relevant healthcare qualification

Strong presentation skills

Car owner with a full driving license

IT literate – working knowledge of Word, Excel and PowerPoint essential



What we offer:



A total of 29 days holidays – 25 plus an additional 3 at our Christmas shutdown plus your birthday off

Flexible start and finish times around core office hours

4pm Friday finish

A training platform that provides access to self-paced and face-to-face learning & development

Group Income Protection

Private Medical Insurance

Employee Assistance Programme

Life Assurance

Enhanced parental leave

Casual dress code

Active CSR community supporting a range of worthwhile causes