Our client is looking for a Market Access Consultant to join their thriving team. The offiice is based in South Bucks and the role is office based but offers flexible working around core hours.
You will need at least 5 years experience in the healthcare sector with knowledge and experience of Market Access.
You will love this role if you:
Want to work across a variety of UK, EU and Global market access projects with an active role in business development
Wish to work in an environment where individuals are encouraged to develop through participating in training programmes aligned to personal development plans
Enjoy working in a fast growing team, all dedicated to optimising patient access to life-changing drugs, devices and diagnostics
Thrive in a busy, exciting and fast-paced environment
Take pride in your work and building long-term relationships with clients and KOLs
You will be a success if you:
Are an independent, alert, eager self-starter
A problem solver
Have strong communication and relationship building skills (verbal and written)
Are persuasive, positive and assertive
A good team worker
Have excellent time management and project management skills
Primary responsibilities:
Identify and secure opportunities for market access business from the current healthcare and commercial environment
To maintain up to date knowledge of the NHS and UK healthcare environment
To ensure profitable and timely delivery of high-quality market access projects
Maintain a client facing role throughout the delivery of a project and be accountable for ensuring that client objectives are met through to the final deliverable
To support the development of junior members of the market access team
What you’ll bring:
Knowledge of structure and function of the UK, EU or Global healthcare environments
Experience of working in market access in the pharmaceutical industry or consultancy
Knowledge of pharmaceutical industry; relating to product development, approval, marketing and continued lifecycle management
Good basic clinical knowledge and experience across a range of specialities
Proven track record of project management from conception through to delivery
Minimum of 5 years of relevant experience
Graduate or relevant healthcare qualification
Strong presentation skills
Car owner with a full driving license
IT literate – working knowledge of Word, Excel and PowerPoint essential
What we offer:
A total of 29 days holidays – 25 plus an additional 3 at our Christmas shutdown plus your birthday off
Flexible start and finish times around core office hours
4pm Friday finish
A training platform that provides access to self-paced and face-to-face learning & development
Group Income Protection
Private Medical Insurance
Employee Assistance Programme
Life Assurance
Enhanced parental leave
Casual dress code
Active CSR community supporting a range of worthwhile causes