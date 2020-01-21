Could you be the next PGWodehouse, but in the healthcare sector and would you like to join one of the most exciting, creative healthcare advertising agencies going? If you are an experience medical copywriter with at least a year’s experience in a healthcare communications agency this is the move to make – a fun environment with excellent training and career progression.

The Healthcare Communications Agency:

• Fully integrated healthcare communications campaigns, spanning advertising, digital communications and PR.

• Clients/campaigns include big pharma, rare diseases, health and wellbeing, patient engagement and patient advocacy

• Excellent work-life balance

• Lovely team of creatives with an independent feel, but with the back-up of a powerful agency

You:

• Confident in use of Zinc approval systems and must have some healthcare communications agency experience as a writer.

• Carrying out research and writing accurate, captivating copy for a broad range of healthcare clients.

• Contribution to conceptual process and a passion for healthcare and medical innovations.

• Working closely with an art director to make visually impactful work.

• Supporting and mentoring more junior members of the team.

• Working closely with other agency departments to create integrated campaigns.

• Able to generate a reliable supply or original ideas.

