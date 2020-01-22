Our client is an expert healthcare communications agency, who is seeking a Client Services Director to join their team in central London. They deliver highly-effective digital solutions and online campaigns for their pharmaceutical and healthcare industry clients so they are seeking a CSD with pharmaceutical or healthcare communications experience and a passion for digital marketing.

They provide strategic and tactical expertise in digital marketing and medical communications to advance the reach of healthcare communications, as well as assisting their clients to improve their understanding of the online HCP environment, define innovative communications strategies and execute highly effective and compliant digital campaigns.

You will build and nurture client relationships at the highest level, and using your experience marry the company’s offering with client business opportunities. You will also inspire and develop a strong client service team to deliver the best client experience possible and represent the company at a senior level. You will be proactive and client focused and able to organise resources to deliver projects on time and to budget.

In return you can expect and excellent salary, flexible working and a host of benefits including pension, healthcare, dedicated training budget, regular bonuses, 28 days holidays and more.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Educated to degree level in a Life Science or Communications

- Have previous relevant strategic medical communications expertise gained in a medical communications agency environment

- Demonstrable expertise in digital marketing and its application in healthcare in a the pharmaceutical arena

- Fluent, persuasive written and oral communications skills

- The ability to actively seek and build client relationships

- Strong management skills to build teams to successfully service client business

- The ability to inform and shape future agency processes and offerings

This is a great opportunity to join a burgeoning agency and to help to shape their future, call us for full details today.

