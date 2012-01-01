If you are a senior leader in a medical education agency role looking for a challenge that will push, reward and inspire you this is the role for you. Our client is an integrated global player championing patients to take control of their health. They have been behind some of the most powerful campaigns in healthcare communications of recent times- one of the most awarded healthcare communications groups in the world.

From high science data driven communications strategy to consumer driven award winning public health campaigns- their expertise in advertising, medical education, digital communications and PR is second to none. Embracing a 360 approach to meet the breadth of the patient experience and needs- their medical education offer is unique both to their clients as well as team. Combining science and innovation- they are an intelligent and fun medical communications agency.

If you are looking to develop your scientific communications skills in an agency where the work is creative and different- this is the agency for you. Collaborating with a robust scientific services team – you will be working closely with an array of stake holders from HCPS to payers to patient groups. This has resulted in some of the most powerful scientific storytelling at a global level. As the team collaborates closely with their colleagues in PR, advertising and digital- they will offer scientific counsel on everything from consumer health and digital marketing to policy and public health. The medical education offer is further strengthened and supported by their partners in digital, PR and advertising making this a fun and creative medical education experience that few agencies can rival.

Previous medical education agency experience on global campaigns ONLY will be considered for this role.

