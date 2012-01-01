If you are looking for traditional bread and butter data comms this is not the agency for you.

This is a fun, dynamic and creative agency with a broad roster of work- from high science to consumer. They are looking for a talented Senior Account Manager who is passionate about high impact content and behaviour change across channels in a PR team that has an award winning heritage. Partnering closely with their teams in digital and social media, behavioural science and creative services- they provide content across channels, audiences and markets making this a varied and hugely engaging role.

You will be a Senior Account Manager who has a strong background in ethical health- but is looking to expand your skill set to a wider client base and portfolio. Our client boasts a broad ranging roster including consumer health and devices, pharma and medical publishing. You will be working on highly scientific content as well as consumer marketing so will be adept at flexing your style to fit audiences as well as channels. You will be passionate about behaviour change and impacting patients’ lives in the most challenging and hard to treat conditions- in a culture that is innovative, engaging and empowering. If you have the confidence and vision to lead- our client will support and encourage you to shine- regardless of your level.

Previous PR agency experience in a healthcare communications role is critical for this role.