A PR and integrated communications agency, known for running campaigns that help to influence behaviour and benefit people’s health around the world, is looking for an account manager or senior account manager.

The PR Agency

• All the benefits of a global network but within a boutique communications agency set up.

• Does great work that is satisfying and worthwhile – you go home feeling you have done some good in the world.

• Embraces flexible working, moral and ethical initiatives and really looks after its staff.

The Account Manager’s Job

• Translating medical data (around brands and developments in digestive health and cancer, medical devices and all sorts of breakthrough medical treatments) for specialist and non-specialist audiences.

• Utilising the in-house digital, planning and creative teams, you could be producing top quality video campaigns one day, addressing multiple stakeholders the next and briefing the media for the greater good, the next.

• Project managing communications campaigns and global launches of new pharmaceutical products.

You

• Will have worked in a healthcare PR agency where you played a key role in helping develop a variety of content for trade, business and consumer media, online platforms, social media and issues management.

• Will be an account manager in a healthcare PR agent with a passion for high science, be great at writing for different audiences and digitally savvy.

If you would like to have a confidential discussion to find out more, please call Julia on 020 7359 8244 or email your CV to Julia.walton@media-contacts.co.uk

