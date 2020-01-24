A rapidly growing and award-winning healthcare communications agency is creating career defining work and having just won a new account in the biotech space they are now looking for a talented Account Director to join the healthcare team.

The work:

• Mainly working on oncology, neuro-science and rare diseases – there is an exciting portfolio of healthcare brands which will change medical history.

• Coach and mentor junior staff and highlight any training or development needs to their line managers

• Take part in brain storm meetings to develop strategic and creative ideas.

Your role:

• Provide tactical and strategic advice on PR and communications for clients

• Have direct line management responsibility, encourage, mentor and help to develop more junior members of the client services team

• Demonstrate excellent understanding of social media integration

You will:

• Be an established account director in a healthcare PR agency

• Have proven experience of leading big global campaigns in a healthcare PR agency

• Demonstrate outstanding people management skills, along with the ability to inspire others

• Have top level UK and global media skills and experience of issues management

