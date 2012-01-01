My client an award winning creative healthcare agency who prides itself on it's strategic excellence, creative brilliance and scientific expertise is looking for a senior planner to join the team to be the lead planner on a series of agency accounts.

The role is to work across the planning team across a range of accounts.

You will be confident in interacting with senior clients with credibility, and be looking to build relationships with the client teams to be an essential part of their business.

Your expertise will span:

Strategic/Brand/Creative Capability & Communications Planning & Analytics

Must haves are:

• You will have mastered the art of crafting powerful, simple, business building strategy.

• Be naturally curious, keen to learn and a positive, proactive voice in the planning team.

• You will be confident to challenge ideas, bringing new perspectives to every problem and brief.

• You will be familiar with the creative process

• Have an interest in working within healthcare

• You will have exceptional strong verbal and written communication skills

• Have strong attention to detail and exemplary visual, verbal, written and numeracy skills.

• Be a self starter, natural problem solver and highly motivated person

If you are interested in finding out more detail on this role or any of our other exciting creative opportunities please drop me a line kate@chemistrysearch.co.uk or call me on 07557 256508