My client, one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, is looking for an External Communications specialist to join its busy team. This is an unusual and fascinating role that will give you unparalleled access to the rest of the company and to a number of key external audiences and stakeholder groups. It would suit someone at AD/Associate Director in agency or in-house equivalent.

You will be involved in developing and executing strategic communications projects and campaigns alongside helping to transform how the team communicates to its diverse audiences.

On a day to day basis you will:

• Lead on the development and delivery of creative external communication activities that deliver against business objectives

• Curate an understanding of the wider environment in which the company operates to enable external communications to help tackle challenges in line with business objectives

• Build relationships within the business, where needed, and provide expert advice and counsel on communications needs/opportunities

• Develop a variety of communications tools and assets that resonate with target audiences, with a focus on creativity and simplifying complex information where required

• Build relationships with external stakeholders including healthcare professionals, patient groups and patients

• Support on issues management and lead on specific projects when required

• Work with third party agencies when needed, maintaining an effective working relationship, completing projects on time and on budget

• Be a flexible team player as part of a busy external communications function

• Ensure all activities are of the highest standard and in line with industry regulations

If this sounds like the kind of thing you would love to do then please get in touch.