Our client is an award winning medical communications agency which is seeking a Scientific Director to oversee the day to day running of their medical writing team and be based in their fab offices in Surrey. You will be focussed on the scientific strategy and delivery of international medical education campaigns and work closely with the senior management team. You will provide scientific leadership across a range of key accounts, be hands on with your clients, and ensure the quality of work meets clients’ needs and communication objectives. You will manage the full range of high-quality medical communication services, effectively balancing elements of project management and editorial leadership with the flexibility to carry out writing and editing where required. This is a great opportunity to work for a leading agency in a fun and supportive environment. In addition to an excellent salary you can expect a range of benefits including bonus, healthcare, pension, subsidised gym membership, free fruit and pastries, flexible working, your birthday off and up to 30 days holidays with service. Responsibilities: - Lead scientific strategy across a wide range of medical education projects - Build and develop a scientific leadership role with key clients - Ensure that the writing aspects of projects are completed on time, to the clients’ brief and within budget - Review output to add value in terms of content, direction, flow, scientific accuracy and meeting strategic objectives - Be an ambassador for the highest standards of written work by implementing quality control at all stages of a project - Manage the writing team and the resourcing of accounts, and coach and mentor team members to up-skill capabilities Knowledge, Skills and Experience: - Life Science degree, ideally a higher degree - You will have a medical communications agency background and be an experienced medical writer - Extensive experience of writing a variety of outputs and materials over a range of therapy areas - A strong track record of providing healthcare marketing solutions and recommendations to key clients - Outstanding relationship building skills alongside excellent communication - Experience of mentoring or line managing team members If you are seeking a role where you can continue to grow and develop within a dynamic and successful company, call us today! ID Search & Selection has been successfully placing candidates in healthcare communications jobs for over 15 years. Along the way we’ve built many long term relationships with candidates and clients. We’re now trusted recruitment partners to many leading companies, big, small, network and independent. Our consultants are knowledgeable and professional and will be happy to offer information and advice. We are with you every step of the way, providing a supportive and communicative service that we will tailor to your unique needs. Jon Gawley would love to hear from you on 01932 797996.