Our client is an award specialist healthcare communications agency looking to add an Associate Director to their advertising team in Surrey. The Associate Digital Director will enhance the quality of offering and will oversee everything digital within the organisation. You will drive digital capabilities across all accounts with both new and already established clients. Responsible for driving many digital projects and proposals, your work will include planning, strategy and execution. The role has a broad scope with digital upskilling across the company. In return you can expect a great salary, a generous benefits package including, pension, 25 days annual leave (rising to 30 days), high street vouchers and more. Knowledge, Skills and Abilities: - Must have previous experience working in a medical communications agency - Strong digital knowledge - People and project management experience - Commercial awareness and business development - Financial management - Be able to maintain and build relationships in client services - Strategic thinking An opportunity to work for a leading agency does not come often. Our client offer great training to continue your success and have recognises as one of the best places to work. You will have excellent opportunities for career progression based upon your personal performance. ID Search & Selection has been successfully placing candidates in healthcare communications jobs for over 15 years. Along the way we’ve built many long term relationships with candidates and clients. We’re now trusted recruitment partners to many leading companies, big, small, network and independent. Our consultants are knowledgeable and professional and will be happy to offer information and advice. We are with you every step of the way, providing a supportive and communicative service that we will tailor to your unique needs. Dario Sterling-Dwen would be happy to talk further on 01932 797993.