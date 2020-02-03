Our client is a global med ed and advertising/promotional group based in the South East (with offices commutable from Surrey , London, Hampshire).

We are currently looking for someone with an Account Manager or Account Director (Healthcare background) to work as a New Business Development Manager,

This role offers lots of flexibility for working from home or between offices. It also offers great benefits and a competitive salary.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you are an experienced medical communications professional who loves

building relationships and driving new business development this could be a

great opportunity for you.

What does the role involve?

 The successful candidate will be a key member of the European business

development team and input into the NBD strategy and tactical plans, with a focus on

NBD growth for medical affairs

 Build strong relationships with clients and potential clients and convert those

relationships to NBD opportunities to meet targets

 Work with the research and analytics team to identify potential leads/contacts and

drive new business development, with a specific focus on medical affairs activities

including medical publications

 Drive outputs from account planning to generate organic growth of existing accounts

 Work within a matrix environment to ensure strong client relationships are maintained

whilst account teams deliver programmes

 Drive outputs from account planning and leverage client base/network to build new

opportunities using current client portfolio

 Identify medical affairs and publication planning and delivery opportunities with

clients/contacts in other divisions, being sensitive to potential crossover in services

 Drive resourcing and preparation of compelling and successful

credentials/pitches/proposals/generation of ideas

 Produce standard cost estimates/proposals for ‘routine’ organic growth opportunities

What are we looking for from you?

 The relevant commercial experience within the pharmaceutical industry and/or

healthcare communications agency. Preferably from an Account Manager/Director

background

 Experience in managing medical publication planning and delivery would be

advantageous

 Networking ability and proven ability to develop client relationships quickly

 Strong selling/sales skills

 Excellent influencing and negotiating skills

 Organized and disciplined

 Ability to understand middle-weight medical information to a standard that allows you

to resonate with clients/potential clients

 Highly organized, confident, decisive, determined and committed

 Very high standard of written and spoken English

__________________________________________________________________________________________________



Benefits include:

Private health insurance

Pension

25 days holiday (rising to 28 for long

service)

Flexible working Personalised training and support

Sales bonus Company-supported social events

For more information on this role and others please contact sam@samsmall.co.uk