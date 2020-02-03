Our client is a global med ed and advertising/promotional group based in the South East (with offices commutable from Surrey , London, Hampshire).
We are currently looking for someone with an Account Manager or Account Director (Healthcare background) to work as a New Business Development Manager,
This role offers lots of flexibility for working from home or between offices. It also offers great benefits and a competitive salary.
__________________________________________________________________________________________________
If you are an experienced medical communications professional who loves
building relationships and driving new business development this could be a
great opportunity for you.
What does the role involve?
The successful candidate will be a key member of the European business
development team and input into the NBD strategy and tactical plans, with a focus on
NBD growth for medical affairs
Build strong relationships with clients and potential clients and convert those
relationships to NBD opportunities to meet targets
Work with the research and analytics team to identify potential leads/contacts and
drive new business development, with a specific focus on medical affairs activities
including medical publications
Drive outputs from account planning to generate organic growth of existing accounts
Work within a matrix environment to ensure strong client relationships are maintained
whilst account teams deliver programmes
Drive outputs from account planning and leverage client base/network to build new
opportunities using current client portfolio
Identify medical affairs and publication planning and delivery opportunities with
clients/contacts in other divisions, being sensitive to potential crossover in services
Drive resourcing and preparation of compelling and successful
credentials/pitches/proposals/generation of ideas
Produce standard cost estimates/proposals for ‘routine’ organic growth opportunities
What are we looking for from you?
The relevant commercial experience within the pharmaceutical industry and/or
healthcare communications agency. Preferably from an Account Manager/Director
background
Experience in managing medical publication planning and delivery would be
advantageous
Networking ability and proven ability to develop client relationships quickly
Strong selling/sales skills
Excellent influencing and negotiating skills
Organized and disciplined
Ability to understand middle-weight medical information to a standard that allows you
to resonate with clients/potential clients
Highly organized, confident, decisive, determined and committed
Very high standard of written and spoken English
__________________________________________________________________________________________________
Benefits include:
Private health insurance
Pension
25 days holiday (rising to 28 for long
service)
Flexible working Personalised training and support
Sales bonus Company-supported social events
For more information on this role and others please contact sam@samsmall.co.uk