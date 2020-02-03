New Business Development Manager

Our client is a global med ed and advertising/promotional group based in the South East (with offices commutable from Surrey , London, Hampshire).

We are currently looking for someone with an Account Manager or Account Director (Healthcare background) to work as a New Business Development Manager,

This role offers lots of flexibility for working from home or between offices. It also offers great benefits and a competitive salary.

If you are an experienced medical communications professional who loves
building relationships and driving new business development this could be a
great opportunity for you.
What does the role involve?
 The successful candidate will be a key member of the European business
development team and input into the NBD strategy and tactical plans, with a focus on
NBD growth for medical affairs
 Build strong relationships with clients and potential clients and convert those
relationships to NBD opportunities to meet targets
 Work with the research and analytics team to identify potential leads/contacts and
drive new business development, with a specific focus on medical affairs activities
including medical publications
 Drive outputs from account planning to generate organic growth of existing accounts
 Work within a matrix environment to ensure strong client relationships are maintained
whilst account teams deliver programmes
 Drive outputs from account planning and leverage client base/network to build new
opportunities using current client portfolio
 Identify medical affairs and publication planning and delivery opportunities with
clients/contacts in other divisions, being sensitive to potential crossover in services
 Drive resourcing and preparation of compelling and successful
credentials/pitches/proposals/generation of ideas
 Produce standard cost estimates/proposals for ‘routine’ organic growth opportunities
What are we looking for from you?
 The relevant commercial experience within the pharmaceutical industry and/or
healthcare communications agency. Preferably from an Account Manager/Director
background
 Experience in managing medical publication planning and delivery would be
advantageous
 Networking ability and proven ability to develop client relationships quickly
 Strong selling/sales skills
 Excellent influencing and negotiating skills
 Organized and disciplined
 Ability to understand middle-weight medical information to a standard that allows you
to resonate with clients/potential clients
 Highly organized, confident, decisive, determined and committed
 Very high standard of written and spoken English
Benefits include:
Private health insurance
Pension
25 days holiday (rising to 28 for long
service)
Flexible working Personalised training and support
Sales bonus Company-supported social events

For more information on this role and others please contact sam@samsmall.co.uk

Contact Details:
Sam Small Recruitment Agency
Tel: 01628 473 223
Contact: Sam Small
Email:

