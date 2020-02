One of the most successful creative healthcare communications agencies in the UK is looking for a senior account manager to join some of the sharpest minds in the industry in promoting and marketing pharmaceutical brands.

The sustained growth of this creative healthcare communications agency is attributed to their unique approach to healthcare marketing and advertising, and the advanced level of their staff training and mentoring.

The ideal senior account manager must demonstrate excellent knowledge of marketing and advertising for the pharmaceutical industry, some robust commercial experience where you’ve developed insight into what pharmaceutical clients want and need and a passion for healthcare advertising. As senior account manager you will have proven agency experience of managing big budget national and international campaigns, the ability to work with industry’s top gurus crafting the type of campaigns that win awards.

To apply for this outstanding opportunity, send your CV to julia.walton@media-contacts.co.uk or call Julia on 02073598244.