About us

AMICULUM was designed to be different. In 2001, we decided to build a global healthcare communications, consulting and learning business from scratch. We now have teams based across multiple locations in New Zealand, China, Singapore, UAE, Switzerland, UK and USA. We offer highly specialist services to global pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients, including medical communications, healthcare learning, clinical and commercial consultancy, market access, rare diseases, genomic medicine, digital engagement and advocacy.

The opportunity

We have developed an excellent reputation for the quality of publications support that we offer to our clients. As a result of business growth and continued demand for our expertise, we are seeking a publications director to join our talented team and provide scientific, strategic and commercial leadership.

This role may be based in any of our main offices in the UK, with home-working flexibility. Key responsibilities will include:

● Overall responsibility for managing a portfolio of global publications accounts, ensuring consistent delivery of high quality and scientifically accurate content

● Leading and motivating a talented team, including line management responsibility

● Providing clients with a high level of scientific, strategic, and commercial expertise

● Establishing and maintaining positive long-term relationships with client teams through organic growth and/or new business development activities

● Effective collaboration with expert authors and other healthcare professionals

About you

You will be a publications professional with several years of experience in a medical communications agency. An industry expert, you will have a proven track record of leading publications teams in a commercial or scientific role and you will have a broad knowledge of the requirements of global pharmaceutical clients. You will be passionate about the impact of the work that you and your team produce, as well as the quality of service delivered to your clients.

You will reflect the key attributes that we look for in all colleagues, which are:

● Intellectual curiosity: you will have strong academic record in biomedical science (PhD preferred; CMPP qualification an advantage)

● Teamwork and collaboration: you will be experienced in leading and managing multifunctional teams locally and internationally

● Accountability and responsibility: you will take responsibility for your workload and the projects that you and your team are responsible for

Why work at AMICULUM?

We’re proud to be a flexible and inclusive employer that provides a supportive working environment. We’re committed to developing the careers of our team members and encourage colleagues to create their own career path; we are a job-title-free business that offers progression based on knowledge, skills and ambition. We value creativity and encourage colleagues to offer ideas that further the success of our business and in return we offer competitive salaries and a great benefits package, including two industry-leading annual bonus schemes, a generous pension scheme, life and income protection insurance, and 25 days’ annual leave plus public holidays.

How to apply

We ask that all applicants supply a CV and covering letter in support of their application, detailing their experience and interest in working at AMICULUM.

More information

For more information about the AMICULUM story and our family of agencies, please visit https://hello.amiculum.live or contact a member of our recruitment team.