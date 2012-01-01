About us

Mudskipper (www.mudskipper.biz) has been delivering first-rate healthcare communications since 2001. What makes us successful? Our supportive and collaborative work habitat and our ability, like our amphibious namesake, to adapt to our environment – thriving on knowledge and creativity to deliver engaging and impactful scientific content and build effective and enduring partnerships.

Mudskipper is part of AMICULUM, an independent family of healthcare communications, consulting and learning businesses with offices in New Zealand, China, Singapore, UAE, Switzerland, UK and USA. Our agencies offer services in medical communications, healthcare learning, clinical and commercial consultancy, market access, rare diseases, genomic medicine, digital engagement and advocacy.

The opportunity

Are you ready to go above and beyond in the world of medical communications? Do you think outside the pond? If so, Mudskipper could be the agency for you.

Our continued success means that we are creating an exciting opportunity for an account director to join our thriving team in Manchester on one of our growing accounts. This diverse franchise account comprises a variety of stakeholders across multiple brands and functions and includes a range of projects from meetings and medical education to development of commercial materials.

Key responsibilities include:

● Delivering a proactive and insightful service to clients, developing an in-depth understanding of their needs, processes and environment to spark strategically driven recommendations to support their brand

● Providing first-rate account management, exercising good judgement and making timely decisions with clear direction and guidance

● Tracking individual projects, confidently managing finances and timelines, paying close attention to detail and tracking individual projects

● Reviewing project deliverables for clarity, accuracy and alignment with objectives

● Demonstrating effective and efficient teamwork with a hands-on approach that inspires confidence and motivates others

● Collaborating with leading medical experts and AMICULUM colleagues across all offices, including digital and design teams on creative and interactive deliverables

Maintaining the financial health of the account through relationship building and organic growth

About you

Your intellectual curiosity will mean that you’re ready for a new challenge as a key member of a vibrant, high-performing team. As an accomplished account director, you will have experience delivering global healthcare communications, and you will be passionate about providing outstanding service to your clients. You will be self-motivated, with a knack for planning and a willingness to get involved in client project delivery and team coordination, including overseeing project accounting tasks. You’ll have a passion for the industry with sound scientific understanding and strong commercial acumen.

You will reflect the key attributes that we look for in all colleagues, which are:

● Intellectual curiosity: you will have prior experience of working within a healthcare communications agency in a similar account management role

● Teamwork and collaboration: you will be experienced in managing multifunctional teams

● An exceptional eye for detail: you will be passionate about the accuracy of your work

● Accountability and responsibility: you will take responsibility for your workload and the projects that you are part of

Why work at AMICULUM?

We’re proud to be a flexible and inclusive employer that provides a supportive working environment. We’re committed to developing the careers of our team members and encourage colleagues to create their own career path; we are a job-title-free business that offers progression based on knowledge, skills and ambition. We value creativity and encourage colleagues to offer ideas that further the success of our business, and in return, we offer competitive salaries and a great benefits package, including two industry-leading annual bonus schemes, a generous pension scheme, life and income protection insurance, and 25 days’ annual leave plus public holidays.

How to apply

We ask that all applicants supply a CV and covering letter in support of their application, detailing their experience and interest in working at Mudskipper.

More information

For more information about the AMICULUM story and our family of agencies, please visit https://hello.amiculum.live or contact a member of our recruitment team.