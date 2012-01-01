About us

Comradis (www.comradis.biz) is an independent healthcare consultancy that specializes in rare diseases and uncommon cancers. We provide industry-leading insights, compelling communications and commercialization expertise to organizations seeking to improve the treatment options for patients with significant unmet medical needs.

Comradis is part of AMICULUM, an independent family of healthcare communications, consulting and learning businesses with offices in New Zealand, China, Singapore, UAE, Switzerland, UK and USA. Our agencies offer services in medical communications, healthcare learning, clinical and commercial consultancy, market access, rare diseases, genomic medicine, digital engagement and advocacy.

The opportunity

In response to the continued growth of Comradis, we are creating a new opportunity for an experienced account director to join our team in the UK. This is a rare opportunity to join a growing team in a key strategic role. This position will offer variety across a range of global accounts, with project types including publications, meetings, medical education and rare disease consultancy assignments.

This role could be based from our office in Richmond, London, with some home-working flexibility. Key responsibilities will include:

● Overall responsibility for managing a broad range of projects from briefing to delivery

● Providing clients with a high level of scientific, strategic, and commercial expertise on medical communications projects

● Establishing and building on positive long-term relationships with client teams

● Creating and managing project budgets

● Leading and motivating internal project teams

● Collaborating with leading medical experts and AMICULUM colleagues across all offices

● Supporting business development activities through relationship building and organic growth of accounts

About you

As an experienced account director, you will be accomplished at managing multiple global healthcare communications accounts and you will be passionate about delivering a superb service to your clients. Your self-motivation, knack for planning and willingness to get involved with organization, financial and project-related tasks will be central to your work. You will reflect the key attributes that we look for in all colleagues, which are:

● Intellectual curiosity: you will have strong academic record in biomedical science (PhD preferred), an enthusiasm for science communication and an interest in the field of rare diseases

● Teamwork and collaboration: you will be experienced in leading and managing multifunctional teams locally and internationally

● An exceptional eye for detail: you will be passionate about the accuracy of your work

● Accountability and responsibility: you will take responsibility for your workload and the projects that you are part of



Why work at AMICULUM?

We’re proud to be a flexible and inclusive employer that provides a supportive working environment. We’re committed to developing the careers of our team members and encourage colleagues to create their own career path; we are a job-title-free business that offers progression based on knowledge, skills and ambition. We value creativity and encourage colleagues to offer ideas that further the success of our business and in return we offer competitive salaries and a great benefits package, including two industry-leading annual bonus schemes, a generous pension scheme, life and income protection insurance, and 25 days’ annual leave plus public holidays.

How to apply

Please supply a CV and covering letter in support of your application, detailing your experience and interest in working at Comradis.

More information

For more information about the AMICULUM story and our family of agencies, please visit https://hello.amiculum.live or contact a member of our recruitment team.