About us

Comradis (www.comradis.biz) is an independent healthcare consultancy that specializes in rare diseases and uncommon cancers. We provide industry-leading insights, compelling communications and commercialization expertise to organizations seeking to improve the treatment options for patients with significant unmet medical needs.

Comradis is part of AMICULUM, an independent family of healthcare communications, consulting and learning businesses with offices in New Zealand, China, Singapore, UAE, Switzerland, UK and USA. Our agencies offer services in medical communications, healthcare learning, clinical and commercial consultancy, market access, rare diseases, genomic medicine, digital engagement and advocacy.

The opportunity

In response to the continued growth of Comradis, we are creating a new opportunity for an experienced/senior account manager to join our team in the UK. This position will offer varied work across a range of global accounts, with project types including publications, meetings, medical education and rare disease consultancy assignments.

This role could be based from our office in Richmond, London, with some home-working flexibility. Key responsibilities will include:

● Delivering a proactive and insightful service to clients, developing an in-depth understanding of their needs, processes and environment to spark strategically driven recommendations to support their brand

● Providing first-rate account management, exercising good judgement and making timely decisions with clear direction and guidance

● Tracking individual projects, confidently managing finances and timelines, paying close attention to detail and tracking individual projects

● Collaborating with leading medical experts and AMICULUM colleagues across all offices, including digital and design teams on creative and interactive deliverables

● Maintaining the financial health of the account through relationship building and organic growth

About you

Your intellectual curiosity will mean that you’re ready for a new challenge as a key member of a vibrant, high-performing team. As an accomplished account manager, you will have experience delivering global healthcare communications and you will be passionate about providing outstanding service to your clients. You will be self-motivated, with a knack for planning and a willingness to get involved in client project delivery and team coordination, including overseeing project accounting tasks. You’ll have a passion for the industry with sound scientific understanding and strong commercial acumen.

You will reflect the key attributes that we look for in all colleagues, which are:

● Intellectual curiosity: you will have prior experience of working within a healthcare communications agency and, ideally, a strong academic record in biomedical science

● Teamwork and collaboration: you will be experienced in managing multifunctional teams

● An exceptional eye for detail: you will be passionate about the accuracy of your work

● Accountability and responsibility: you will take responsibility for your workload and the projects that you are part of

Why work at AMICULUM?

We’re proud to be a flexible and inclusive employer that provides a supportive working environment. We’re committed to developing the careers of our team members and encourage colleagues to create their own career path; we are a job-title-free business that offers progression based on knowledge, skills and ambition. We value creativity and encourage colleagues to offer ideas that further the success of our business and in return we offer competitive salaries and a great benefits package, including two industry-leading annual bonus schemes, a generous pension scheme, life and income protection insurance, and 25 days’ annual leave plus public holidays.

How to apply

Please supply a CV and covering letter in support of your application, detailing your experience and interest in working at Comradis.

More information

For more information about the AMICULUM story and our family of agencies, please visit https://hello.amiculum.live or contact a member of our recruitment team.