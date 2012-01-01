Brand Manager - Medium Global Pharma Company – London - £Competitive Financial Package

Brand Manager – open to backgrounds in related areas such as Market Research or Market Access or Devices -

The Company

Our client is a Global Bio Pharma Company that has an exciting portfolio of niche specialist medicines to treat some of the most challenging diseases. They have a robust pipeline as well as exciting projects and are now seeking a highly skilled Brand Manager to help deliver these products.

The Role

* This is a great opportunity to work on some new pre-launch/launch projects alongside a current Oncology portfolio.

* You will be working within a small marketing team on a wide variety of complex projects. You will be developing and implementing product specific marketing activities to work towards the business goals and objectives.

* You will be leading and managing internal and external stakeholders as well as being an effective project manager to enable you to lead and influence cross-functional and project teams such as Medical and Market Access. Gaining a great understanding of the current and future market so you can include this into the brand strategy.

You

As a candidate, you could come from a variety of pharmaceutical industry backgrounds such as a Market Research or Market Access consultancy or have come from a marketing role in Devices

* Your character and drive will go a long way, so you must be enthusiastic, passionate and want to learn

* You will have excellent team working, communication, engagement and presentation skills

* You should have some degree of project management skills

* Ideally worked on pre-launch products/launches

What should you do next?

This Brand Manager position is a great opportunity to work on some new product launches! So don’t delay, If you are unsure and need some advice, give me a ring, otherwise just click apply, upload your CV and send!

Unless otherwise stated, if applying for a job within the European Union, you must ensure that you are already authorised to work there.

Carrot Pharma Recruitment Ltd acts as an Employment Business and an Employment Agency on behalf of our client in recruitment for this role.