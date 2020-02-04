Account Manager (PR) – Global Communications Agency – Central London – c£38K + Great Benefits

A global communications agency with a reputation for producing campaigns that are emotive, engaging and truly inspirational.

The Company

As an Account Manager (PR) in the healthcare team at this global communications agency you should expect that absolute best in terms of company culture, career development and benefits that are centred around you. Benefits include:

* Gorgeous, state-of-the-art and modern offices based in Central London

* Extensive benefits selected to give you an optimum office environment and work/life balance that includes private medical and dental insurance, life insurance, subsidised gym memberships, extra leave for birthdays and wedding day, enhanced mat/pat pay and Christmas shutdown

* Health & Wellness benefits ingrained into the company culture to promote health

* Supportive team structure led by inspiring and motivating managers to give you the best ongoing support and career development

* Diverse and vibrant team-feel, with a focus on personality and individual strengths

* Collaborative attitude to work which draws on the group’s wider experience across all sectors

* Regular social activities, charity fundraisers, competitions and team away events!

The Role

As an Account Manager (PR) you will work within a close-knit team across a variety of pharmaceutical accounts; responsible for all activities ranging from the day-to-day account management, project and budget management, as well as overseeing the junior members of the team with mentoring and support:

* Working on a variety of pharmaceutical accounts responding to varied briefs ranging from disease awareness, brand awareness, patient advocacy and social media projects

* Using expert knowledge and skills to develop engaging and thought-provoking solutions using cutting edge digital and traditional channels

* Developing an expert understanding of the product area, identifying opportunities and plans for clients

* Creating detailed project plans including timelines, budgets and day to day management

* Building and maintaining strong client relationships handling requests with ease and efficiency

You

To be successful for this Account Manager (PR) opportunity you should have demonstrable experience as a Senior Account Executive or Account Manager within Healthcare PR. You should be centrally based in London or willing to relocate, but most importantly you should have a passion and drive to be the best at what you do with:

* Excellent interpersonal and communication skills to liaise with clientele at all levels

* Demonstrate a passion and interest in the healthcare industry

* Possess a creative flair combined with an attention to detail

* Enjoy working in a collaborative manner and as part of a successful, hardworking team

* Have a flexible and adaptable approach to work

What should you do next?

This Account Manager (PR) working for a leading healthcare communications agency won’t be around for long, so don’t delay to get in touch today! Please feel free to give me a call or send over your availability with a copy of your CV.