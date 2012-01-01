Senior Medical Writer or Lead Medical Writer (4 x Options) – Medical Communications Agency – Central Manchester – £NEG

The Company

350-person medical communications agency are adding to four of their teams with additional Senior or Lead Medical Writers as the business continues to grow.

You will be part of a company who:

* Reward your hard work with a huge list of amazing perks such as: all expenses paid holidays, free breakfast, annual parties and award ceremonies, Friday drinks, many social events and lots more!

* Are within a short walk of Manchester Piccadilly and Oxford Road train stations

* Have a great reputation with well-established relationships with major pharma companies, running significant sized accounts

* Have a relaxed culture, with casual dress code and dogs in the office

* Offer fantastic progression opportunities either upwards or across into a different team if you fancy a change. There are also annual salary reviews

* Substantial benefits including: bonus scheme, season ticket loans, enhanced maternity/paternity, healthcare, sabbatical opportunities, pension scheme, increasing holiday allowance and the opportunity to buy 10 additional days.

* Softer benefits include: Monday breakfast club, weekly fruit, coffee machines, free eye tests, yoga sessions weekly, meditation sessions, running club, football club, early finish Fridays during summer months and late start Mondays during the winter, manager awards such as spa days, hotel stay, meals out, football tickets etc.

The Role

As a Senior Medical Writer or Lead Medical Writer, you will be responsible for:

* Producing innovative, world class content for revolutionary, first in class pharmaceutical products

* Working collaboratively with internal teams including Account Management and Creative

* Mentoring / line managing Medical Writers and Associate Medical Writers

* Assisting department lead with workload forecasting and resourcing

You

To be successful in joining this amazing, forward thinking agency as a Senior Medical Writer or Lead Medical Writer, you will need to demonstrate:

* Ambition and drive, eager to motivate and lead your team and provide high quality copy

* Medical Writing experience in a med comms agency

* Ability to quickly learn new therapy areas

What should you do next?

These two unique and exciting Senior Medical Writer or Lead Medical Writer opportunities won’t be around for long, so please apply ASAP with your CV and I will give you a call to discuss the client and vacancies in more detail to see which option is the best fit for you.

These Senior Medical Writer or Lead Medical Writer roles are not to be missed; it encompasses the opportunity to work for one of the most well-known agencies in the industry who offer the best combination of work and fun… To discuss further, please submit your current CV.

