Account Manager – Vibrant Medical Communications Agency – Central London – £Competitive DoE

This well-known central London based agency specialised in medical education. They need an Account Manager to join their friendly team, due to continued company growth. This agency offers industry leading benefits and work on a whole range of creative and varied projects. They truly do say everyday is different working in this company and their impressive staff retention rates reflect their fantastic team culture.

The Company

This vibrant, collaborative medical education agency really do set themselves apart, both in terms of their company culture and innovative projects. This med comms agency offers:

* Fantastic progression opportunities, team members tend to progress very quickly due to getting to work closely with senior team members and being involved in the whole project lifecycle. This agency also offers regular appraisals and training opportunities.

* This agency has a close knit, collaborative feel. They have regular social events and a relaxed company atmosphere.

* This agency has gorgeous central London offices with loads of onsite amenities including a roof-top bar.

* This agency has been growing year on year, it is a fantastic time to join them as they go from strength to strength.

* This company work on so many incredible, creative projects. Their deliverables include congress and events, e-learning, apps, videos, interviews, brochures, slide decks, ad boards and much more!

The Role

This Account Manager role will oversee project delivery right through from pitching to delivery. The role will offer a great deal of autonomy whilst still working in a supportive team.

* Take the lead on client contact of key accounts.

* Travel opportunities both across the UK and internationally. Recent work trips have included Paris, Basal and Barcelona.

* Every day in this role is fast-paced and varied!

* Work on a whole range of interactive and creative projects.

* This role still has strong science at its core, examples of the therapy areas covered are oncology, rare diseases and diabetes.

You

To apply for the Account Manager role within this well-respected med ed agency, our client was hoping for candidates with the following skills and experiences.

* At least 18 months medical communications agency experience.

* A life sciences degree.

* Eager to learn and ambitious

* Someone who enjoys a varied fast paced environment.

* Strong written and verbal communication

What should you do next?

This Account Manager role is one not to be missed; it encompasses the opportunity to work on a whole range of projects within a vibrant, collaborative healthcare communications agency. To discuss further, please submit your current CV.

