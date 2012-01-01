Account Director – Healthcare Advertising – Bristol – £Competitive Salary + Great Benefits + Company Culture

This Account Director role is an exciting opportunity for Mid-Level AD to step up and head up the Agency’s largest and most exciting account involved in ground-breaking neurological treatment.

The Company

Due to 2x recent internal promotions this specialist healthcare advertising agency are seeking an Account Director to join their highly successful and supportive client services team. This agency is going from strength to strength and due to their continued growth across both UK and global accounts, as an Account Director there has never been a better time to join!

* Based in Bristol, one of the UKs most popular, metropolitan cities

* Friendly, supportive and flexible working environment

* Grown-up company culture that believes in producing high-quality work above all else

* A company that promotes its team first and values hard work

The Role

This Account Director role is an exciting opportunity to head up the Agency’s largest and most exciting account involved in ground-breaking neurological treatment. You will take the lead on all client-focused activities and be the first point of contact for all updates, queries and developments. As Account Director you will be providing varied account handling duties to ensure the smooth running of their accounts are maintained during a busy period, mentoring the junior team and supporting senior management:

* Heading up the agency’s largest and most exciting global neurological account

* Taking the lead on client-focused engagement including relationship building, handling queries and resolving issues

* Taking a big-picture approach to projects ensuring all plates are spinning at the same time!

* Bringing a positive and motivational attitude to the team to mentor junior team members and support to the senior leadership team

You

To be successful for this Account Director opportunity you should have a solid foundation of Account Director experience, either junior, mid-level or senior and be comfortable taking the lead on a global account.

To be successful you should have:

* Demonstrable Account Director experience gained within healthcare advertising

* Determined, eager and curious attitude Agency experience and accustomed to working in a fast-paced and demanding environment

* Neurology experience would be advantageous but not essential

* Excellent communication and relationship building skills

* Ability to work under pressure and juggle conflicting demands

What should you do next?

This Account Director opportunity is a great opportunity for someone looking for a meaningful change of environment. To discuss further, please submit your current CV.

