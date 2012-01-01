Your opportunity to work at the heart of health innovation in Europe by joining this best-in-class network. This organisation connects healthcare players in research, education and business across European borders to deliver new solutions that enable European citizens to live longer, healthier lives.

As Senior External Communications Lead you will play a pivotal role in supporting the organisation’s growing profile as the Health Innovation Platform in the EU.

This person can be based in the UK or Europe and must be willing to travel.

The Company

This organisation facilitates innovation to improve the health of European citizens.

* Connect innovators with payers, public authorities and investors

* Deliver meaningful new products and services, and support ground-breaking ideas, helping to create new businesses and jobs.

The Role

The Senior External Communications Lead will convey the organisation’s overarching value, the benefits they derive and the real impact they create, as evidenced through the successes of their portfolio

* Share the successes generated from the growing portfolio of projects and programmes

* Communicate about the innovative solutions that address societal healthcare needs and challenges.

* Convey the transformative benefit to patients, citizens and healthcare systems

* Maximise brand visibility across all activities on the website, print / digital materials, social media channels and other external communications.

You

A seasoned communications expert with significant experience of leading and producing proactive external communications within the healthcare industry.

* Knowledgeable about the most impactful and cutting-edge technologies and channels with communications so that the content, the stories, the insights, opinions and comments reach the diverse audiences in a variety of exciting and innovative ways.

* A natural storyteller, creative in both devising strategy and bringing it to life.

* Excellent copywriter with an eye for what makes compelling communications collateral.

* A strategic assessor of the healthcare topics that matter, future trends and issues, and how they apply to this organisation and their portfolio.

* Identify synergies and interdependencies across related disciplines e.g. marketing, think tank, public affairs, project management and activity leaders.

What should you do next?

This Senior External Communications Lead is likely to be popular due to its exciting uniqueness. Initial interviews are available throughout February so please get in touch for more information or for a confidential discussion. If you would like to apply, please submit your current CV.

Unless otherwise stated, if applying for a job within the European Union, you must ensure that you are already authorised to work there.

Carrot Pharma Recruitment Ltd acts as an Employment Business and an Employment Agency on behalf of our client in recruitment for this role.