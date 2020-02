This is an exciting opportunity to join a major global agency leading on a range of innovative ethical health campaigns.

They are looking for an AD and SAD to join their lively and growing account team. You will have the opportunity to work with some of the most forward thinking clients in the industry at the forefront of modern healthcare.

Their clients span high-science pharmaceuticals in fields of inflammation, oncology and neurology to consumer health DTC campaigns - globally, regionally and locally.



Ideally you'll have experience working on local and regional assignments in a creative healthcare communications environment.

If you are looking for a move to work on incredible campaigns and be part of a highly creative team then drop me a line at kate@chemistrysearch.co.uk