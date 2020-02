An independent medcomms agency in Surrey is looking for a bright account executive who has the appetite to learn all aspects of the medcomms mix working alongside an editorial team and who has the desire to develop their client services skills.

You might be a recent science graduate or already working in a medcomms agency and looking for a smaller agency where you get exposure to working with senior directors and lots of responsibility for managing projects to help pharmaceutical clients with marketing, planning their content, managing meetings, all aspects of communications quality control and co-ordinating with external suppliers.

You need a life science or marking/communications degree and ideally some commercial experience in a healthcare communications setting, superb verbal and written communications skills, the ability to persuade and influence, to be curious and creative, and a superb teamplayer.