Senior Account Director - Healthcare Advertising Agency

Full-time
Healthcare Advertising Jobs, Medical Communications Jobs, Pharmaceutical Marketing Jobs
London
60,000 to 70,000 per annum
£60,000 – £70,000 according to skills and experience + benefits
UK Pound
05-Feb-20
Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
31509

If you are an experienced healthcare advertising senior account manager wanting to handle a huge, global healthcare marketing account, this a good call to make. You need the talent and flair to work on an impressive portfolio of blockbuster drugs in one of the world’s most truly creative and ground-breaking advertising agencies, where opportunities are immense, and the rewards are generous.

The advertising agency:
• The ‘godfather’ of advertising, it has some of the best creative minds in the industry
• Collaborative environment, friendly and fun, you’ll be part of a big team with vast budgets for the most all rounded work, starting with creative concepting and strategy through to end to end delivery
• Impressive track record of developing strategy for award-winning campaigns for blue chip pharmaceutical clients and consumer healthcare companies

The Senior Account Manager’s job:
• Distribute and supervise workload among more junior team members whilst providing guidance and line management.
• Lots of strategy, competitor intelligence gathering, patient materials, physician materials, apps, micro sites, digital marketing campaigns, congresses, pre-launch projects and market access, you name it.
• Working on really, creative work and groundbreaking, pharmaceutical breakthroughs which will change medical history.
• Happy to attend numerous awards ceremonies

You:
• Will have a talent for client relationships, developing junior staff and leading teams.
• Need healthcare advertising agency or med comms agency experience, to at least Account Manager level, and to be a self -starter, fast learner and comfortable with science.
• Potential for senior leadership – you ultimately want to be involved in running an agency.

To apply please call 020 7359 824 to speak to Julia or email your CV to julia@media-contacts.co.uk quoting ref 31509

Contact Details:
Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7359 8244
Contact: Julia Walton
Email:

