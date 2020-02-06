A independent medical education agency with more than 20 years’ experience in brand marketing and healthcare communications is seeking a Programme Director or BUD to be the operational lead on medical education programmes, generating growth. If you would like to work for a close-knit medcomms agency with supportive management where you can be hands-on and have creative freedom, please get in touch.

Your responsibilities

• You must be able to confidently explain everything from communications strategy to budgets to clients.

• Able to design, implement pharmaceutical marketing and communications campaigns and medical education programmes, then make sure your team delivers on time and budget, demonstrating your managerial and leadership skills.

• Look ahead to create further revenue generating ideas and understand the clients’ planning processes.

• Work with briefs and understand the brand strategy for prescription drugs.

If this sounds like you and you’d like to work just outside London in a friendly agency with immense opportunity (in terms of responsibility and ultimate remuneration), please call or email Julia to find out more on 020 7359 8244 / julia.walton@media-contacts.co.uk

