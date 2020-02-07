This is an exciting opportunity for a bright and enthusiastic life science graduate to make their first move into the dynamic world of healthcare advertising. My client is the healthcare arm of one of the world’s biggest consumer advertising agencies.

The healthcare team does everything from patient engagement and social media in beauty and science to powerful behavioural change campaigns on some of the biggest brands in pharmaceuticals today.

You will therefore have a strong grasp of science but also the ability to think creatively and innovatively – helping your clients meaningfully engage with their target audiences and build some of the biggest brands in healthcare advertising.

If you have any work experience demonstrating an interest in healthcare communications this is hugely appealing- but my client also loves talking to enthusiastic graduates with no agency experience who have done their homework and know why they want to work in healthcare advertising, and preferably why agency too.

If you are applying for this role please let your CV as well as cover note demonstrate an interest in science, creativity and advertising.