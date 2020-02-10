Our client is a successful healthcare communications agency who are looking for an experienced Account Director to join their team in London. They work with healthcare PR and communications and this role offers the opportunity to work on global PR accounts.

In this role you will act as a client team leader and manage the day-to-day programme delivery at the highest level in terms of quality, timeliness and added value. In addition to direct line reports, a significant part of your role will be to mentor and coach junior members of the team. You will have the opportunity to work on different deliverables, therapy areas, and also contribute to new business development and pitches.

In addition to an excelent salary, the successful candidate will enjoy 30 days of holiday, an individualised development programme, spot incentives, a social and supportive work atmosphere with drinks, team lunches, bake-offs and more!

Responsibilities:

- Offer strategic advice and set the direction for the programme

- Develop and maintain in-depth knowledge of your client’s business and keeping abreast of environmental developments, e.g. working within EFPIA/ABPI/other national Codes of Practice

- Contribute to the business planning process by identifying and resolving internal/external challenges and bringing innovative ideas leading to new opportunities and business growth

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Life science degree

- Significant experience of leading an account team in a healthcare PR agency environment

- Successful multi-tasker with scrupulous attention to detail

- Great leadership skills and the ability to motivate, empower and inspire team members to take initiative, build confidence and meet expectations

This is a great opportunity to join an agency that values and supports personal development, and gives you control of your own learning and development through in-house training modules as well as funding for individual executive coaching.

For more information or to submit an application for this role, please contact Dario Sterling-Dwen on 01932 797993

