This is one of the world’s most powerful and engaging advertising agencies. With some of the most innovative clients to their credit across industries- they create campaigns that inspire and change behaviour in partnership with their exciting and progressive clients.

Their healthcare team is buoyant with a robust creative team. You will be reporting in to a hands on- warm senior management team who are simply some of the most talented minds in healthcare advertising in London- and very approachable and friendly too. This is the chance for you to make a career defining change.

The creative team has an amazing heritage in experienced medical writers- with a highly creative Associate Creative Director to report in to- they are looking for an experienced and enthusiastic conceptual, creative writer to join.

You will have either a science or journalism degree and be passionate about scientific storytelling, creating copy that is accurate, compelling and exciting- and geared to shift behaviour and impact patient lives.

Healthcare advertising agency experience ONLY will be considered for this role. The role expands across markets so you must be conversant with at least UK and EU codes of regulations, and have solid ethical health experience.

