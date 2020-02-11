Our client, an international medical communications agency, is seeking a Publications Director to provide scientific, strategic and commercial leadership to their specialist publications team. This role can be based in either London or Cheshire and will also benefit from the flexibility of home-working.

You would be working with leading global pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients overseeing a portfolio of global publications accounts, ensuring consistent delivery of high quality and scientifically accurate content. This senior-level role would suit an editorial or client services director who would like to assume further overall leadership responsibilities including P&L, building agency resources and growing the team.

In return you can expect an excellent salary and benefits package including bonus, a generous pension scheme, life and income protection insurance, 25 days’ annual leave and more.

Responsibilities:

- Leading, motivating and managing a talented team of publications specialists

- Establishing and maintaining positive long-term relationships with client teams

- Providing clients with a high level of expertise, working with clients to offer scientific, strategic and commercial recommendations and solutions

- Effective collaboration with a range of stakeholders including expert authors and healthcare professionals

- Work with the team to identify new business and organic growth opportunities

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Educated to degree level in a life science; preferably a higher degree (CMPP qualification would be an advantage)

- Significant previous experience in a medical communications agency, along with a proven track record of leading publications teams in either a commercial or scientific role is a requirement

- Client focussed with an expert knowledge of the requirements of global pharmaceutical clients

- Experienced in leading and managing multifunctional teams with collaboration and teamwork

- Take responsibility for managing the team’s workloads and for ensuring timely delivery of high quality programmes of work

Our client is committed to developing their team member’s careers and encourage their staff to shape their own career path. They value people’s creativity and input and progression is based upon your contributions.

