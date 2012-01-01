If you are a talented Healthcare PR Associate Director with agency experience looking for an innovative, ambitious yet quirky agency- this could be that unique role for you. Our client is a global player and part of an award winning roster of healthcare communications agencies- with an impeccable track record in healthcare PR, Public Affairs and Policy and healthcare advertising. Our client is a small but mighty healthcare PR offer. They are competing against some of the world’s most formidable network players and winning business on the basis of their amazing strategy- supported by an exceptional central insights and analytics team, and the personal touch- a small but powerful team that is personable and responsive.

Their focus is to do amazing healthcare PR beyond just brand- with a huge focus on driving and growing their heritage in other areas as well such as corporate PR and policy. They are also keen to maintain their diverse client base currently boasting a mix of academic spin-offs, pharma and devices- opening a broad range of stake holder engagement they find hugely useful in bigger picture thinking but also rewarding.

To qualify for this role you must have global ethical and/or corporate healthcare PR agency experience- at a senior leadership level and love the idea of working in a small and friendly team. No egos here- this agency likes to nurture and empower!

