Project Director

Add to wish list Email to a friend
Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Healthcare Advertising Jobs, Medical Communications Jobs, Healthcare Consultancy Jobs
Region:
London, South East England
Salary:
40 to 70 per annum
Salary Description:
Competitive
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
13-Feb-20
Recruiter:
Sam Small Recruitment Agency
Job Ref:
015

__________________________________________________________________________________________________

Job description: ACCOUNT/PROJECT DIRECTOR

If you are an experienced medical communications professional who loves
medical affairs and is looking for a new and rewarding role, then this could be a
great opportunity for you.

What does the role involve?
 Providing innovative ideas and driving strategic communication planning to meet
clients’ needs

 As part of a team, leading on the delivery of multiple strategic communication
projects with different challenges and timelines, on time and to budget, from
inception to completion

 Managing, motivating and leading teams to achieve project goals – coordinating with
others and coordinating the work of others

 Understanding industry guidelines and driving the compliance processes for our
clients and internal team

 Working across a diverse range of therapy areas including pre-clinical and clinical
projects, for a range of different organisations

Overseeing client accounts and driving organic growth for your accounts

 Proactively and confidentially liaising with and building relationships with healthcare
professionals

 Managing internal and external suppliers (writers, editors, designers, etc)

 Leading and inspiring a team, including line management and supporting and
mentoring of staff

 Supporting and learning from all team members including Head of Account Services
What are we looking for from you?

 You understand and are fascinated by medical science, whilst also being a practical
organiser

 You understand the commercial working environment and have the drive to get
excellent quality work completed

 You excel in written English, with a keen eye for spotting errors

 You have the communications skills to deal with pharmaceutical company clients,
healthcare professionals and our suppliers efficiently and professionally

 Significant experience working in a medical communications agency, medical
publishing or pharmaceutical company or equivalent
_________________________________________________________________________________________________

Benefits include:
Private health insurance
Pension
25 days holiday (rising to 28 for long
service)
Flexible working Personalised training and support
Sales bonus Company-supported social events

Add to wish list Email to a friend
Contact Details:
Sam Small Recruitment Agency
Tel: 01628 473 223
Contact: Sam Small
Email:

You may return to your current search results by clicking here.

Latest Job Listings