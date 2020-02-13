__________________________________________________________________________________________________

Job description: ACCOUNT/PROJECT DIRECTOR

If you are an experienced medical communications professional who loves

medical affairs and is looking for a new and rewarding role, then this could be a

great opportunity for you.

What does the role involve?

 Providing innovative ideas and driving strategic communication planning to meet

clients’ needs

 As part of a team, leading on the delivery of multiple strategic communication

projects with different challenges and timelines, on time and to budget, from

inception to completion

 Managing, motivating and leading teams to achieve project goals – coordinating with

others and coordinating the work of others

 Understanding industry guidelines and driving the compliance processes for our

clients and internal team

 Working across a diverse range of therapy areas including pre-clinical and clinical

projects, for a range of different organisations

Overseeing client accounts and driving organic growth for your accounts

 Proactively and confidentially liaising with and building relationships with healthcare

professionals

 Managing internal and external suppliers (writers, editors, designers, etc)

 Leading and inspiring a team, including line management and supporting and

mentoring of staff

 Supporting and learning from all team members including Head of Account Services

What are we looking for from you?

 You understand and are fascinated by medical science, whilst also being a practical

organiser

 You understand the commercial working environment and have the drive to get

excellent quality work completed

 You excel in written English, with a keen eye for spotting errors

 You have the communications skills to deal with pharmaceutical company clients,

healthcare professionals and our suppliers efficiently and professionally

 Significant experience working in a medical communications agency, medical

publishing or pharmaceutical company or equivalent

_________________________________________________________________________________________________

Benefits include:

Private health insurance

Pension

25 days holiday (rising to 28 for long

service)

Flexible working Personalised training and support

Sales bonus Company-supported social events

