Job description: ACCOUNT/PROJECT DIRECTOR
If you are an experienced medical communications professional who loves
medical affairs and is looking for a new and rewarding role, then this could be a
great opportunity for you.
What does the role involve?
Providing innovative ideas and driving strategic communication planning to meet
clients’ needs
As part of a team, leading on the delivery of multiple strategic communication
projects with different challenges and timelines, on time and to budget, from
inception to completion
Managing, motivating and leading teams to achieve project goals – coordinating with
others and coordinating the work of others
Understanding industry guidelines and driving the compliance processes for our
clients and internal team
Working across a diverse range of therapy areas including pre-clinical and clinical
projects, for a range of different organisations
Overseeing client accounts and driving organic growth for your accounts
Proactively and confidentially liaising with and building relationships with healthcare
professionals
Managing internal and external suppliers (writers, editors, designers, etc)
Leading and inspiring a team, including line management and supporting and
mentoring of staff
Supporting and learning from all team members including Head of Account Services
What are we looking for from you?
You understand and are fascinated by medical science, whilst also being a practical
organiser
You understand the commercial working environment and have the drive to get
excellent quality work completed
You excel in written English, with a keen eye for spotting errors
You have the communications skills to deal with pharmaceutical company clients,
healthcare professionals and our suppliers efficiently and professionally
Significant experience working in a medical communications agency, medical
publishing or pharmaceutical company or equivalent
Benefits include:
Private health insurance
Pension
25 days holiday (rising to 28 for long
service)
Flexible working Personalised training and support
Sales bonus Company-supported social events