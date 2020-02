This is a fantastic opportunity to join a flexible, friendly and intelligent agency in a role that is varied, challenging but also different. This opportunity combines strategic management and content of innovative and highly scientific medical education accounts as the agency’s Real World accounts.

The role provides you with visibility on a range of high profile brands as well as the chance to work on in a highly strategic and interesting role in Real World. You will be working in a close knit team in London as well as your colleagues as far reaching as Europe, the US and South Africa on the Real World account.

Additionally you will be working in one of London’s warmest and friendliest teams with some of the smartest minds in the industry. This is a hugely empowering agency where hard work is rewarded with flexibility to meet individual needs (trust is a key value at this agency), support and structured personal development plans, meaty as well as quirkier, smaller accounts and a team that has industry awards for being in the “best employer” categories consistently.

Previous medical education agency experience ONLY will be considered for this role.