An independent medical communications agency with offices in London and Kent are seeking a Principal Medical Writer to join their growing team.

As Principal Medical Writer you will be working and mentoring junior team members, providing advice and guidance on delivering client projects. You will also be tasked with managing editorial materials for clients and assisting with account budgets and timelines.

This medcomms agency offers an engaging team environment where personal and professional development is a particular focus. In addition to a competitive salary, they offer some flexible working and great benefits package including non-contributory pension, healthcare and 25 days holiday.

Responsibilities:

- Create a broad range of materials, according to client specifications and within set budgets

- Review junior team members’ work to ensure excellence in quality of materials produced

- Demonstrate a strong understanding of client products and therapy areas, providing insight to assist in the organic growth of the account

- Adhere to regulations and codes of practice as required by the agency to ensure compliance

- Work within the team alongside senior editorial team members to manage editorial workload and flag any discrepancies which may arise in order to resolve issues proactively

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Good life science degree, preferably higher degree

- Significant previous medical writing experience gained within an agency environment

- Experience of writing a wide range of medical communications materials

- Previous experience of coaching or line management of more junior members of the team

This is a great opportunity to work for a boutique agency that offers a more personalised, service-oriented and ethical approach to developing bespoke solutions for their pharmaceutical clients.

