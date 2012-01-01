Client Services Director

Location: London, Waterloo

Zenopa's Medical Communications team is working with a NEW Digital Healthcare Communications agency in Waterloo that are currently looking for a Client Services Director to join their team on a permanent basis.

The company are going through some fantastic growth at the moment having been set up at the start just a few years back. They brand themselves as an agency that combine scientific communications with a consumer-focused user experience to deliver a combination of online and offline digital solutions to help companies more effectively reach and engage their target customers. They deliver integrated digital marketing solutions using their expertise in content, social, SEO and influencer marketing.

Their offering is very much focussed on communicating science and over 95% of their business is Pharmaceutical clients, although this does include a range from ethical to Medical Devices and some health consumer and health tech start-up work thrown in.

As they are still a small, growing set up, cultural fit is very important for them and so they are looking for people who possess the following passions and attributes:

- Client focused and Business-minded - Building and nurturing client relationships at the highest level and always looking for opportunities to develop the current business!

- Leader - Motivates, inspires and develops a strong client service team and is excited to lead this as the agency develops

- Great industry knowledge - Superior industry understanding and represents the agency as the best in what they do

If this sounds like you or you would simply like to learn more - do get in touch! They are an agency to watch for the next few years and it's an exciting time to get involved!

Benefits of this role:

- Strong base salaries

- Flexible working

- Being a key element in a growing company

- Healthcare insurance, Pension

- Performance related bonus, (Annual based on personal and Quarterly based on company)

If this role sounds of interest of you have any questions please get in touch with Mark

Zenopa specialise in the commercial side of the healthcare industry, and recruit for various markets including, Pharmaceutical, Medical, Scientific, Animal Health, Dental, Engineering, Consumer Health, and Med Comms.

Mark Atkinson - marka@zenopa.com // 01494 818035