My client, a healthcare advertising agency are looking for an Account Director to join their team in the heart of Bristol. They work with domestic and international pharmaceutical and medical device companies to create compelling brand communications leading to better outcomes for patients.

My client turns science into meaningful communications and as the Account Director will be responsible for managing a client services team and providing strategic direction on assigned accounts. As an Account Director you will manage all aspects of the client accounts and be able to go the extra mile to meet and exceed client expectations. This is a great time to join a close knit team where you can expect a great salary, 25 days holiday, pension scheme, ‘spot’ incentives and as well as some flexible working and much more.

Responsibilities:

- Build client relationships by ensuring they receive the best levels of service and the highest quality of outputs, on time and on budget

- Manage the team and ensure that all team members are fully briefed and understand their role in the project

- Fully understand your clients’ business and strive to deliver the most creative solutions possible

- Mentor and develop your team both personally and professionally

- Take responsibility of the financial health of assigned accounts, as well as driving account growth and new business

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Educated to degree level, preferably life science or communications

- Significant previous experience within a healthcare advertising or medical marketing agency

- Strong account management – domestic, European, US

- Able to communicate clearly at all levels

- Able to establish strong relationships with clients

- Strong presentation skills

A unique opportunity to join a united group of people working towards the same goal. You will have excellent opportunities for career progression based upon your personal performance, and bespoke personal development plans will help you get there!

